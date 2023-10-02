Caring Transitions of Ambler Brings Much-Needed Services to Montgomery County

"We have a heart to serve. We're community-centered and believe the American way is to help your neighbors." Tweet this

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.

The Gallaghers have lived in Montgomery County their entire lives. They've served in various roles within the community, including Brian previously being a teacher and pastor and Jennifer working as a speech-language pathologist. The pair each left their previous careers to help people in their community find the perfect home.

Brian and Jennifer also each have a passion and desire to assist seniors. The U.S. Census Bureau finds that adults 65 and older comprise nearly 20% of Montgomery County. Jennifer has her Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES), a designation for those who understand seniors' special living needs.

"We have a heart to serve. We're community-centered and believe the American way is to help your neighbors," Brian said.

Beyond Ambler, Caring Transitions of Ambler serves Spring House, Blue Bell, Plymouth Meeting, Fort Washington, Dresher, Maple Glen, North Wales, Lansdale, Montgomeryville, Kulpsville, Colmar, and Hatfield. Caring Transitions currently has more than 250 franchise locations serving families across the country.

"Brian and Jennifer embody the spirit of our brand at Caring Transitions," says Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their real estate experience combined with their passion to serve their community makes the perfect franchise owners. The Ambler community and surrounding areas are in great hands with the Gallaghers.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 280 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

