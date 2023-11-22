Caring Transitions of Buffalo Offers Full-Service Solution for Senior Relocation

"Moving, even under normal circumstances, is stressful. So, we're here to make the process as smooth and stress-free as possible for seniors and their families." Post this

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.

Potter, President of Caring Transitions of Buffalo, brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to her role. With a background as a sales director in assisted living and experience working with seniors and their families with the transition into facilities, Potter deeply understands the needs and challenges they face. Her personal journey, which includes overcoming a cancer diagnosis, has given her a profound empathy for the vulnerability seniors experience during significant life changes.

"We're more than just a service; we're partners in navigating life's transitions. We can offer peace of mind and a helping hand when it's most needed," Potter acknowledged.

Caring Transitions of Buffalo serves Williamsville, Kenmore, West Seneca, Orchard Park, and Tonawanda. Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families nationwide.

"Alison will make a huge impact on the community by providing top-tier transition services from decluttering a room to helping families move their loved ones into a senior community," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her experience working with seniors and their families moving into senior living facilities makes her the perfect addition to our organization. The Buffalo community is in great hands with Alison."

