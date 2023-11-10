Caring Transitions of Central St. Louis Offers Full-Serve Solution for Senior Relocation

"Our work is more than a service—it's a promise to provide care and dignity during these pivotal moments." Post this

The DeClues combine their extensive background in real estate investment with a heartfelt mission to assist seniors in managing life's transitions. "Take care of those that took care of us" is their guiding mission. They bring over 20 years of experience and a personal touch to their work, stemming from their own experiences with family estate challenges.

"Throughout our careers, we've met many seniors burdened by a lifetime of possessions that complicate their ability to move and live comfortably. We're here to alleviate that stress," Bob DeClue states. "Our work is more than a service—it's a promise to provide care and dignity during these pivotal moments."

The DeClues recognized the necessity of a service like Caring Transitions in the area, as their personal journey with Bob's parents' estate was a three-year, daunting journey of preparing a home for sale and handling belongings. Mary also spent years in social work, where she saw patients enter the hospital but not be capable of returning to living independently at home.

"We personally understand the emotional weight of transitioning a family member's home," says Mary DeClue. "Having worked in social work, I've seen the challenges families face when a loved one can't return home from the hospital. We're here now to help families navigate these challenging transitions with ease and respect."

Caring Transitions of Central St. Louis serves Kirkwood, Sunset Hills, Des Peres, Crestwood, Rock Hill, Webster Groves, Town and Country, Frontenac, Ladue, Creve Coeur, and Maryland Heights. Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families across the country.

"The DeClues will make a huge impact on the community by providing top-tier transition services from decluttering a room to helping families move their loved ones into a senior community," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Bob and Mary's real estate investment experience and the family's passion to serve their community make them perfect franchise owners. The St. Louis community is in great hands with the DeClues."

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/CaringTransitions/.

