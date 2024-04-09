Caring Transitions of Chesapeake Brings Much-Needed Services to Chesapeake and Virginia Beach Communities

"Now, what I love about this whole experience is the Caring aspect of the organization. My favorite part of all of this has been meeting the clients. I loved it, it was so much fun because everyone had such unique stories." Post this

"Initially, I wanted to do something for myself, I had never been my own boss before. I've never been in full control of me," Todd discussed. "Now, what I love about this whole experience is the Caring aspect of the organization. My favorite part of all of this has been meeting the clients. I loved it, it was so much fun because everyone had such unique stories."

Lynn Osborne, a successful business owner in the Chesapeake community, added, "As a family, we understand the concerns of relocating to a new place, making new friends, and finding trusted services. We chose to make this area our home, raising our kids in one location, and owning businesses that can help build our community!"

"Being able to bond with clients and finding something that we had in common, and really just kind of having a conversation about it and then still being able to provide a superior service is probably now my biggest drive," Todd said.

The Osbornes are committed to providing a comprehensive approach to supporting seniors and their families as they navigate life's transitions. They bring a wealth of experience and a deep-rooted dedication to service to the new Caring Transitions location in Chesapeake.

"I'm eager to explore something fresh that allows me to contribute to our community," Osborne continued. "There's a clear demand for this initiative locally, and I'm delighted to step up and meet that need. Moreover, I intend to cultivate a welcoming and enjoyable work environment, where individuals with a shared passion are able to give back and thrive while earning a fair wage."

Additionally, Todd is committed to continuing to provide for the community by employing those within the local senior community, veterans, stay-at-home parents, and retired members of the local community, with a maximum flexible schedule.

"We are so excited to welcome Todd and Lynn into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to continue to build up our brand presence in Virginia," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Todd's experiences and background will serve him well as he truly encompasses what the Caring Transitions mission and vision are truly about."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com.

For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit CaringTransitions.com.

