Caring Transitions of Covington & Newport, KY Brings Much-Needed Services to Northern Kentucky Communities

"Within a three-year span, my wife and I, along with our siblings, were involved in moving both of our parents. We learned first-hand about the stresses involved in that process. With the recent graduation of my son from college, I decided it was the perfect spot for me to do a transition myself," Brodie discussed. "I am extremely excited to be leaving the technology industry after 18 years, where I worked with clients and colleagues from all over the world, to now being able to have a business where I'm helping and assisting those in need, who are going through a transition themselves. I feel like I'm in a good position to start making an impact locally."

Brodie's decision to open a Caring Transitions franchise was driven by his passion for helping others and making a positive impact in his community. After witnessing first-hand, the stress and emotional toll that life transitions can have on individuals and families, Brodie recognized a significant need for compassionate and professional services in the area. Caring Transitions' comprehensive approach to assisting families and individuals navigating significant life changes resonated with Brodie, making it the perfect fit for his mission.

"I'm certainly looking for people who are driven by helping people in need, having compassion and empathy for people going through these difficult life transitions," Brodie said. "I look forward to being able to create jobs in Northern Kentucky and having a positive impact on those in the community that need our services the most."

Married to Kate with two sons, Conor and John Ryan, Brodie is dedicated to serving his community with integrity and compassion. He looks forward to making a positive impact in the area by offering a trusted resource that families can rely on during times of change.

"I am thrilled to bring Caring Transitions' trusted services to Northern Kentucky," said Brodie. "Our goal is to alleviate the stress and emotional burden that often accompanies life's transitions by providing compassionate support and professionalism every step of the way."

"We are thrilled to welcome Shaun to the Caring Transitions franchise family and to build up our brand presence in Kentucky," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Shaun's past experiences and compassion for assisting others will serve him well and the community of Northern Kentucky is in good hands with him."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

