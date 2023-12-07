Caring Transitions of Great Neck Expands Access to Much-Needed Services to the North Shore

"My brother and I learned firsthand the overwhelming nature of moving a senior loved one... I hope to ease this burden for families in our community." Post this

Adding to a diverse background ranging from technology consulting in the hospitality industry to real estate development, Bragen is embarking on a new venture with Caring Transitions. His personal experience with senior transitions, particularly the challenging relocation of his mother from Boston to California, has given him unique insight into the emotional and logistical complexities families face during such times.

"My brother and I learned firsthand the overwhelming nature of moving a senior loved one. It's a massive task, especially when balancing it with other responsibilities," Bragen admitted. "With my new location, I hope to ease this burden for families in our community."

Caring Transitions of Great Neck serves Bayside, Bellerose Manor, Douglaston, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Great Neck, Harbor Hills, Kensington, Kings Point, Queens Village, Saddle Rock, Thomaston, and surrounding areas. Great Neck Village was recently named one of AARP's top small U.S. towns for those over 50. With AARP finding that over half of its population is 50 years or older, there is a significant need for specialized services that cater to seniors making a life change.

"We're excited to welcome Joel to our Caring Transitions family and expand our network on Long Island," says Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Joel's business and sales background and personal experience of moving a loved one make him a great asset. He's well-equipped to run his business and provide important and compassionate care to the community."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families nationwide.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsgreatneck.com.

For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Mike Toper, 919 Marketing, (919) 813-6511, [email protected], 919marketing.com

SOURCE Caring Transitions