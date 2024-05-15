Caring Transitions of Greater Edwardsville Brings Compassionate Care Services to the Southern Illinois Area

"Our overall goal is to make that transition to life's next stage positive for everyone we help." Post this

Bryan and Tracy Smith call Greenville, Illinois, their home. Bryan, having retired from AT&T, has a knack for building relationships, honed through years of meeting customers' needs with genuine enthusiasm. His background includes successful stints in sales roles, reflecting his ease in connecting with people. His love of interacting with those around him comes from his grandparents, with whom he was very close. Bryan's passion for opening a Caring Transitions location is fueled by his want to honor his grandparents by helping others. "If we can help alleviate some of the stress and challenges seniors experience, and to get them to keep living the way they are comfortable with is the goal. Day One Living."

Tracy thrives in her role at Pacific Dental Services, where her passion for training and developing others finds its perfect outlet in Talent Development. With a solid foundation in both Marketing and Operations, Tracy brings a wealth of expertise to her work.

"We saw a need to assist seniors in our community with relocating," said Bryan and Tracy. "We wanted to serve them while giving jobs to those who have a heart for helping the senior community as well."

The Smiths will look to assist the local senior community in every way they can, as that is who they are and is the overall culture of Caring Transitions of Greater Edwardsville. Tracy has seen the unfortunate situation of seniors struggling to move onto the next stage of their lives because they are often attempting this incredibly difficult challenge and transition on their own with no family or friends to truly be able to assist in a relocation or a downsize.

"All the angst, stress, and uncertainty that comes with these life transitions is where we (Caring Transitions) come into play," Bryan said. "Our overall goal is to make that transition to life's next stage positive for everyone we help."

Halle Oliver will join the team at Caring Transitions of Greater Edwardsville as the Director of Operations. Oliver has a sales background along with over five years of experience working within senior living communities as a life enrichment coordinator. During that time Halle saw first-hand the challenges seniors and families endured attempting a relocation without assistance from an organization like Caring Transitions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan, Tracy, and the whole Greater Edwardsville team to the Caring Transitions franchise family furthering to build up our brand presence in Illinois," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "The people of Edwardsville and the surrounding areas are in great hands with Bryan and Tracy."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

