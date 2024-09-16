Caring Transitions of Lake Martin, AL Sets New Standard in Senior Relocation with End-to-End Solutions, From Downsizing to Estate Sales

"Whether the loved one has passed, they are searching for an assisted living facility, or have decided to age in place, I want to offer them some peace of mind and a lot less stressful experience!" Post this

"People wrap the memories they have of their loved ones in things that remind them of that person," said Brandi. "When you have to downsize, it feels like somewhat of a betrayal to the lost loved one. It is just so stressful going through it all! It is also extremely time-consuming—more so than one would imagine."

Brandi's connection to Caring Transitions began with her passion for coin collecting, which led her to discover CTBids, the company's online auction platform. Her curiosity quickly turned into admiration for the services provided, and after extensive research and training, she knew this was her calling.

"I am excited to start this new adventure and I am determined to be a blessing to families who are overwhelmed by the decisions that have to be made," Brandi shared. "Whether a loved one has passed, they are searching for an assisted living facility, or have decided to age in place, I want to offer families some peace of mind and a less stressful experience!"

Brandi's personal journey of loss has also shaped her mission with Caring Transitions. Having lost both her father and her son, she has faced unimaginable challenges but has emerged with a desire to help others through their own difficult transitions. "When you lose a child, you lose yourself. You must recreate who you are. There are blessings even in the most tragic situations. At first, it is easy to miss them, but they are there. I have received countless blessings, and I want to share them!" Brandi emphasized.

"We are so excited to welcome Brandi into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and continue to build up our brand presence in Alabama," said Ray Fabik, President Caring Transitions. "Her dedication and personal experience bring a unique perspective that will undoubtedly resonate with the families she serves. "Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country. To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchisor specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 350 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

