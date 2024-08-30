Caring Transitions of Leland and Southport, NC Revolutionizes Senior Relocation with All-inOne Solutions, From Downsizing to Estate Sales

"It's difficult to maneuver; the systems are hard to navigate. Having an advocate to guide you through one of life's toughest transitions is invaluable." Post this

"We've had incredible successes fostering children, and we remain deeply involved in our community," Nicole shares. "I strongly believe that our youth are the foundation of future citizenship. Making a difference in their disrupted lives translates seamlessly to working with seniors who face similar challenges. The systems can be hard to navigate, and having an advocate to guide you through these transitions is invaluable."

Scott Smithers, a decorated veteran of the United States Marine Corps, has called North Carolina home for years. His problem-solving prowess, honed through years of service, is a vital asset to their business. After Nicole retired following a 25-year career in child welfare, child mental health, and foster care social work, Scott and Nicole also retired from their roles as therapeutic foster parents, having lovingly cared for 45 children over the years. Their combined 40 years of people management and their passion for helping others now fuel their work at Caring Transitions of Leland and Southport.

"I thrive on solving problems, thinking creatively, and applying those skills to those in need," Scott says. "It's a privilege to continue serving our community in a new and impactful way." The Smithers' dedication doesn't stop there. Beyond helping seniors, they are committed to providing employment opportunities for individuals with high-functioning Autism, including their son. With 80% of adults with Autism unemployed, they are determined to be part of the solution by offering meaningful work and reducing stress for families in the community.

"We want to ease the stress for seniors by offering services that make moving or aging in place simpler," Scott explains. "We're also excited to create jobs and bring more income to our community, especially for those who need it most."

Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions, couldn't be more excited to welcome the Smithers to the franchise family: "Their unwavering commitment to community service, coupled with their vast experience in social work and problem-solving, makes them an ideal fit for Caring Transitions. We're thrilled to strengthen our brand presence in North Carolina with the Smithers at the helm!"

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

