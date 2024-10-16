Caring Transitions of Lexington and Bedford, VA Sets New Standard in Senior Relocation With End-To-End Solutions, From Downsizing to Estate Sales

"It was a difficult process, and we realized how much easier it could have been with the right support. We want to help families who are facing the same challenges." Post this

"It was a difficult process, and we realized how much easier it could have been with the right support," Jay shared. "We want to help families who are facing the same challenges."

Christie Wright echoed Jay's sentiments, adding that their personal experience has given them valuable insight into the emotional and logistical complexities involved in senior relocations. "Having gone through this process with my own parents, we understand how stressful and overwhelming it can be," Christie explained. "That's why we're passionate about offering support, whether it's with downsizing, finding the right assisted living facility, or just being there to remove the burden from families." Christie is especially excited to bring CTBids, Caring Transitions' online auction platform, to the area, noting that it will simplify the estate sale process for both buyers and sellers.

Jay and Christie are committed to not only providing exceptional service but also creating a close-knit team that shares their passion for caring for others. "We plan to hire several employees who will care for seniors as much as we do. For us, this is not just a job—it's about making a difference in our community," Christie said. The Wrights also intend to give back to the community in various ways, fostering a spirit of connection and service.

"We are so thrilled to welcome The Wrights into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in Virginia," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their compassion, personal experience, and commitment to helping others will make them a valuable resource for seniors and families in their community."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 350 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

