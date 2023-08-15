Caring Transitions of Marina Del Rey Brings Much-Needed Services to Southern California

"My sister and I would really like to bring peace of mind to those that have a need for it, especially seniors looking to downsize." Tweet this

The Arafats felt the call to Caring Transitions from personal experience. Five years ago, Fahd and Ahad helped their senior-aged mother relocate to a different house. Fahd said that he and his sister understand the difficulties, and really appreciate the mission Caring Transitions has in terms of helping folks move and downsize during what sometimes can be a hard life experience.

"There's a focus on seniors and that's a special group for us," Fahd admitted. "We want to provide them with the high-quality service that they deserve. My sister and I would really like to bring peace of mind to those that have a need for it, especially seniors looking to downsize."

Caring Transitions of Marina Del Rey serves Playa Vista, Playa Del Rey, Culver City, and Ladera Heights. Caring Transitions currently has more than 280 franchise locations serving families across the country.

"Fahd and Ahad have such an appreciation for their client, especially the senior community," noted Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Because of their own personal experience, they can really sympathize with how challenging it can be for a person to have to downsize or move. We're thrilled to have them in the Caring Transitions family."

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit http://www.CaringTransitions.com.

For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 280 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Mike Toper, 919 Marketing, (919) 813-6511, [email protected], 919marketing.com

SOURCE Caring Transitions