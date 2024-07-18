Caring Transitions of Mocksville & Statesville Offers Full-Service Solutions For Seniors & Their Loved Ones

"I look forward to seeing the smiles on their faces when they first walk into their new setup apartment and to assisting my clients with our relocation services, downsizing, or a cleanout to make aging at home a real possibility for them." Post this

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Meggan has a talent for organization and a passion for home-related projects. From organizing and staging homes to renovating kitchen and bathroom cabinets for a fresh new look, her creativity, and meticulous attention to detail ensure that every transition is as smooth and stress-free as possible. These skills will be invaluable in her new role, helping families navigate downsizing, relocation, and estate management with ease.

"I'm excited to get into those assisted living facilities and meet with their directors to be able to provide activities and events to their residents, from barbecues, socials, and happy hours, just to brighten up their day and have something for them to look forward to," Meggan discussed.

Meggan's personal life is a testament to her commitment to family and community. As a devoted mother of three teenagers, Ella, Dimitri, and Ava, she cherishes the time spent with her children during their growing years, considering it priceless. Her deep connection to her grandparents, who showed her nothing but pure love, inspires her to return the same care and respect to others during difficult times and transitions.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Meggan into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in the North Carolina area," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Meggan's professional background, combined with her deep compassion and dedication to helping others, makes her the ideal Caring Transitions franchisee. The people of Mocksville and Statesville are in great hands with Meggan."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

