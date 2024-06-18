Caring Transitions of North Jacksonville & Fernandina Beach Bring Compassionate Care Services to the Northern Florida Area

"Our hope is to bring services to seniors in our community with caring compassion, integrity, and honesty. We want to support seniors in any way that we can and be a positive light in our community." Post this

Jose, a retired military veteran with 40 years of service, joins Kerby in their mission to provide compassionate support to seniors in their community. Together they are committed to upholding the values of caring compassion, integrity, and honesty in every aspect of their business.

"We chose to open a Caring Transitions franchise because we see the need in our area as the senior population surges," said Kerby and Jose Valverde. "Our hope is to bring services to seniors in our community with caring compassion, integrity, and honesty. We want to support seniors in any way that we can and be a positive light in our community."

With a family-centered approach to business, Kerby and Jose will be joined by their daughters, Morgan and Lindsay, in serving the residents of North Jacksonville and Fernandina Beach. Their combined experience in customer service roles ensures that clients can expect nothing short of exceptional service and care throughout their transition journey.

"Through my experience in senior living, once seniors make the decision to move, whether it be to a senior living community or simply to downsize, their number one concern is 'how will I manage all the details of a move?'" Kerby went on to discuss. "At Caring Transitions, we aim to provide the answer to that question with our comprehensive transition services."

"We are thrilled to welcome Kerby and Jose to the Caring Transitions franchise family and to build up our brand presence in Florida further," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "The Valverde's experiences and background will serve them well as they truly encompass what the Caring Transitions mission and vision are truly about."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

