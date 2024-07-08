Caring Transitions of Oxford, OH Sets New Standard in Senior Relocation with End-to-End Solutions, From Downsizing to Estate Sales

"I can absolutely understand the perspective of the homeowner, as well as the family as well as the person who is making the difficult decisions. I like to be the person who can mediate those types of situations and find a happy medium for everyone involved." Post this

"I can absolutely understand the perspective of the homeowner, as well as the family as well as the person who is making the difficult decisions," said Eberly. "I like to be the person who can mediate those types of situations and find a happy medium for everyone involved."

Rachel is married and has two children, and she values the combination of working with people and accomplishing tasks that they might not be able to complete alone. Her dedication to supporting families during significant life transitions makes her an invaluable addition to the Caring Transitions family.

"You can't just have someone who goes into this process and thinks it's mindless work. It's a lot of hard work, but it's a lot of emotional work too," Rachel continued to discuss.

Supporting Rachel in her efforts is right-hand woman, Mackenzie McCommons. Mackenzie has an impressive background working as a Site Director at Addiction Resource Center and as a House Manager at Elizabeth Sober Living. Her extensive experience in managing teams and providing compassionate care makes her an excellent fit for Caring Transitions.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Rachel into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in the Ohio area," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her dedication, empathy, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission and vision, and we look forward to supporting them every step of the way."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

