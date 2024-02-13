Caring Transitions of Powder Springs & Dallas, GA Offers Full-Service Solution for Senior Relocation

"We see an opportunity to fill a void with the highest quality of service. We aim to give the senior market the premier service they deserve." Post this

Renee said "I learned that my heart is with younger children and seniors. To me, it's because they are the most vulnerable in our society. I just really want to be an advocate for the senior community. Let's get to know them."

Kevin, with nearly two decades of experience in construction and commercial real estate, sees Caring Transitions as a chance to make a direct, positive impact on the lives of seniors and their families. He looks forward to the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded professionals dedicated to providing premier services to the local community.

"We see an opportunity to fill a void with the highest quality of service. We aim to give the senior market the premier service they deserve." Kevin explained.

Longtime friends Jay Whitaker and Tammy Diehl have teamed up with the Pritchetts on this venture. Through open discussions and appreciation of each other's strengths, they see Caring Transitions as an opportunity to utilize their expertise and shared passions.

Diehl's background in residential real estate and volunteer coordination brings empathy and understanding to the ownership group. She emphasized that some of the greatest joy while working came from her volunteer work at a live performance theater alongside the seniors in her local community. In sharing her story, Tammy Diehl reflected on the many moments in her life that have shaped her dedication to serving others. After experiencing loss and the stress that comes with liquidating a home full of memories, she knows firsthand the difficulties that come with life's transitions.

"I am hopeful, even if in a small way, the services of what we offer along with the hearts of our team will help facilitate a potentially difficult time and prevent some of what I have experienced in my own family," she says.

Jay Whitaker, a seasoned professional with over 50 years of experience, brings invaluable insight to the team. His journey as a caregiver began seven years ago when he began looking after his father, a Vietnam War veteran. Whitaker, alongside Diehl, continued these caregiving responsibilities when Tammy's mother moved in with them so they could care for her full-time. Jay's firsthand experiences during these challenging times equip him to empathize with clients and their families.

Jay explained, "The realization that there is help and assistance or a partnership and a "Solution Response Team" for dealing with a difficult transition of a loved one."

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.

"We're ecstatic to welcome the team of Renee, Kevin, Tammy, and Jay to our franchise family and expand our network in Atlanta, Georgia," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their collective experiences, personal and professional, along with each of them having a passion for helping others make them an excellent fit, and they will be able to offer a much-needed service to the people within their community."

The new Caring Transitions location provides a unique full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing online estate sales providing a win-win experience for everyone.

Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families across the country. To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit http://www.CaringTransitions.com.

For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Caring Transitions, Caring Transitions, 8442205427, [email protected], https://www.caringtransitions.com/

SOURCE Caring Transitions