Caring Transitions of SW Anaheim & W Huntington Beach Offers Full-Service Solutions For Seniors & Their Loved Ones

"Caring Transitions allows us to serve others, especially seniors, in a way that aligns with our cultural values of family and community." Post this

Mark Lorenzo Amameda, who has an extensive background in sales logistics, production, and import/export, is equally enthusiastic about the venture. "After working in Dubai for over 15 years, Flerinda and I decided to relocate to California to make a meaningful impact through Caring Transitions," said Mark. "The support of the Caring Transitions Brand Team and their commitment to the public inspired us to join this incredible organization. For me, this is not just a job but an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of seniors, one move at a time."

The Amameda siblings are not only focused on providing exceptional service to their clients but are also deeply committed to giving back to the community. Flerinda and Mark have a vision for their Caring Transitions location to be more than just a business. They plan to create job opportunities and support local charities, reflecting their strong belief in community service. "We want to help others and contribute to the well-being of our community. Our goal is to hold events for seniors and make a positive impact on their lives, as well as on the lives of those who work with us," Flerinda explained.

"We are so ecstatic to welcome Flerinda and Mark into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in California," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their dedication to community service and their passion for helping others align perfectly with our mission at Caring Transitions. I am confident that they will make a significant positive impact in the lives of many seniors and their families in the Anaheim and Huntington Beach areas."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

Follow Us!

Be sure to follow our national social media platforms on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Caring Transitions, Caring Transitions, 8442205427, [email protected], www.CaringTransitions.com

SOURCE Caring Transitions