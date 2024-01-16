Caring Transitions of Valdosta Brings Compassionate Care Services to the South Georgia Area

"We can take care of every aspect of what somebody needs from start to finish. There isn't anyone here that does what we do." Post this

Becky has a personal connection with the overall mission of Caring Transitions with the experience of personal loss, the passing of her husband three years ago, and her father's recent passing as well. This experience showed her the difficult process of these tragic life situations. She fully understands where people are coming from and is now looking to advocate for families and seniors.

Denise, a retired school teacher, is looking for a way to make a difference and an impact within the community that she loves by using her skills of organization, being task-oriented, and having a strong determination to accomplish projects. She wants to create a business that becomes iconic for caring and compassion, a one-stop shop for those seniors and families in need of help.

"We can take care of every aspect of what somebody needs from start to finish," Becky Harris said. "There isn't anyone here that does what we do."

"We want to be that one iconic place that represents senior care, senior moving, and senior transitions in our community," Denise Fletcher went on to discuss.

The duo will bring a vast experience of working in the auction business for the past decade, and ultimately Becky and Denise found their way to CTBIDS, where once they dug deeper, understood it was a part of the Caring Transitions organization and knew this would be something they could find success in.

"If we were in a position where we could help someone through what we have gone through, that would be significant," Mrs. Harris continued to say.

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on the brand's widely popular auction platform, CTBIDS, which can support its clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures that many cherish.

Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families across the country.

"We are incredibly thrilled to welcome Becky Harris and Denise Fletcher to our franchise family and expand our network within the state of Georgia," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their combined past experiences will prove exceptionally beneficial as they begin the journey with Caring Transitions. The community of Valdosta and the surrounding areas are in great hands with Becky and Denise."

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit https://caringtransitionsvaldosta.com

For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

