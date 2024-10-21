Caring Transitions of Washington DC North Offers Full-Service Solutions For Seniors & Their Loved Ones

"Serving and connecting with people on a personal level has always been a key driver for me. Real estate has shown me how challenging it can be for people, especially seniors, to move or modify their living spaces." Post this

Kat's diverse career journey, which includes experience as a flight attendant and accountant, has equipped her with the skills and empathy necessary to support clients at every stage of life. Together with her business partner, Elizan Garcia, they are committed to making transitions easier for their clients by addressing both the emotional and logistical challenges involved.

"In our real estate work, we noticed so many older people who were overwhelmed with the idea of downsizing and moving out of homes filled with memories. We knew there had to be a better way, and Caring Transitions provides exactly that," said Elizan.

Kat and Elizan are also passionate about building a strong, supportive team. "We're looking forward to hiring people who want to make a difference, while also creating opportunities for them to grow within the business," said Kat. "This is not just about cleaning out a house—it's about creating space for connection and supporting people in some of the most emotional moments of their lives."

"We are so ecstatic to welcome Kat and Elizan into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in Washington DC," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their passion for helping others, combined with their deep understanding of the challenges families face during transitions, will ensure that Caring Transitions of Washington DC North is a trusted resource for the community."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 350 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

Follow Us!

Be sure to follow our national social media platforms on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Caring Transitions, Caring Transitions, 8442205427, [email protected], www.CaringTransitions.com

SOURCE Caring Transitions