Caring Transitions Reaches Major Milestone with Opening of 300th Franchise

"Caring Transitions resonates deeply with me," said Burgos. "Having worked extensively with senior citizens, I'm very familiar with their needs. And being a real estate broker adds another dimension to how I can assist them. This franchise comes naturally to me. I never realized how large the brand was when I began discussions, but understanding now that I am the 300th franchisee makes me even more confident about the decision. Caring Transitions' rapid growth is a testament to what they offer, setting up franchisees like me for success."

The nation's largest provider of senior-relocation services, Caring Transitions fills a key gap with the growing senior population and their families, as there are very few businesses specifically equipped to help seniors move from their homes to a care facility or to manage the relocation or sale of all personal belongings. The senior population is increasing rapidly in the U.S. — by the year 2040, the AARP reports that about 20% of the population will be 65 years or older. The Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA) has reported there will be 27 million people in need of long-term care by the year 2050, double the number who required these services in 2000.

Caring Transitions helps seniors relocate by spending time at their homes, helping them pack and organize their belongings, then moving those belongings to the new home and setting them up in a way that feels comfortable.

"Caring Transitions is not just a senior relocation, downsizing or estate sale company — we are focused on transitions," said Caring Transitions President Ray Fabik. "By recreating the home environment for a seamless transition into senior living, the brand fills a specific gap in an otherwise crowded industry."

As this unique business model and concept continues to align well with the evolving needs of seniors today, more and more entrepreneurs are joining the Caring Transitions system and introducing these in-demand services to the communities they serve. The brand was recently ranked as No. 141 on Entrepreneur's prestigious Fastest Growing Franchises list, as well as No. 421 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking and being named to Franchise Dictionary's 2022 100 Game Changers List last year.

"Reaching the 300th franchise is a big deal," said Fabik. "According to Fran Data, there are approximately 4,000 franchisors in the US and only 16% of those are over 100 units, and over half of those are food related. Only 4% are over 500. This momentum and growth not only underscores our strong product-market fit and the essential nature of our services, but also highlights the hard work each and every one of our franchisees has put into their business."

And Fabik says the team couldn't have found a better partner to help them usher in this new era of growth than they did with Burgos.

"Cesar is a great example of the type of passionate partners we work with," Fabik said. "It is great to see him succeeding. The great part of Caring Transitions is that we have franchisees from all walks of life — entrepreneurs, corporate America executives, health care professionals, teachers, etc. We all simply want to own our own business and make an impact in the community we serve. That is why we are so focused on finding the right people to help us grow."

Looking ahead, Burgos says he hopes to expand throughout his hometown of Worcester and beyond, building a self-sufficient company that stands as a beacon of support for seniors in transition.

"It's about letting our community know that these invaluable services are available and experiencing the gratitude that comes with that," said Burgos. "The more people we can help, it is a win-win situation for everybody. With the steadfast support of my wife and kids, I'm ready to take on this new challenge."

Caring Transitions continues to seek passionate and qualified franchisees like Burgos in markets across the country, including Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts and more.

"Because Caring Transitions is focused on transitions, continuing to expand the brand's footprint to over 300 franchisees is critically important to our clientele," said Fabik. "Our franchisees often work together, with one Caring Transitions franchise managing the move from one house and another managing the arrival at another house or facility. Now, growth is about ensuring there is a Caring Transitions where the client is moving from and where they are moving to. When I think of more locations, I think of Caring Transitions having more ability to reach seniors and their families who benefit from our services."

