"Our new branding truly reflects the "caring" that goes into each transition for a loved one and their families. As the brand continues to grow and innovate at a fast pace, we wanted to ensure all facets of the brand continue to elevate." Post this

CTBids also debuts a refreshed logo and overall branding that represents the platform's growth and evolution. CTBids is a symbol of connection, support, and trust as the brand focuses on cherishing memories while connecting generations. CTBids provides a unique opportunity to preserve legacies passed down from generation to generation.

"Our new branding truly reflects the "caring" that goes into each transition for a loved one and their families," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "As the brand continues to grow and innovate at a fast pace, we wanted to ensure all facets of the brand continue to elevate. The new logos clearly reflect who we are and where we are headed."

Vision

Transform the way that seniors and their families transition through life's stages.

Mission

To be the most trusted and compassionate national provider of relocation, downsizing, and liquidation services to aging clients and their loved ones as they transition through various life stages, providing peace of mind.

The refreshed branding for both Caring Transitions and CTBids will be integrated immediately across all touchpoints, including websites, social media, marketing materials, and much more.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit https://www.caringtransitions.com/ or visit us on Facebook.

CTBids grew from an idea over 10 years ago by Caring Transitions owners all across the country. These owners are carefully managing the treasures and everyday household items for their clients as they downsize or transition to new homes. These items have quality, value, and a history that are a perfect fit for someone else. Our mission was to create a platform where these estate sales are brought to you online. Instead of set pricing, bidding starts at $1. This process allows our bidders to find unique and everyday treasures for a great value. In addition, the repurposing of these belongings will have a positive and lasting impact on the world we all share. To learn more, visit CTBids.com.

Media Contact

Caring Transitions, Caring Transitions, 8442205427, [email protected], https://www.caringtransitions.com/

SOURCE Caring Transitions