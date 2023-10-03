Caring Transitions Signs Agreement for New Location in Little Rock, Continues Impressive Momentum

"Now, we want to accelerate growth because we believe there should be a Caring Transitions location in every market to serve seniors and their families through life's stages." Tweet this

As the nation's largest provider of senior-relocation services, Caring Transitions is increasingly making waves in the $832.8 billion industry, as there are very few businesses specifically equipped to help seniors move from their homes to a care facility or to manage the relocation or sale of all personal belongings. Caring Transitions helps seniors relocate by spending time at their homes, helping them pack and organize their belongings, then moving those belongings to the new home and setting them up in a way that feels comfortable.

Krista Hughes, the franchise owner behind the new Little Rock signing, says they are excited to bring these much-needed services to their community. The deal was closed by Shawn Harrison, Director of Franchise Development.

A quest for change led Krista to consider franchising. Having devoted 25 years to corporate roles, she felt ready to embark on a different journey. For Hughes, the notion of transitions, particularly creating an environment where seniors can thrive, was compelling. With a decade of experience running assisted living facilities, she had firsthand insights into the challenges people face during these transitions. The opportunity to make a difference in the lives of senior adults appealed to her at Caring Transitions.

Now, with more and more qualified and passionate franchisees like Hughes signing on to join the system, Fabik says Caring Transitions shows no signs of slowing down.

"We know that we have a great brand and that Caring Transitions ownership can be a great fit for someone who is tired of their corporate job and wants control of their own destiny, wants to own a business that is truly making a difference in communities, or wants to apply their skill set to working in the senior or auction space," Fabik said. "Now, we want to accelerate growth because we believe there should be a Caring Transitions location in every market to serve seniors and their families through life's stages."

Caring Transitions has identified these states as priorities for franchise development: Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont.

Fees to open a Caring Transitions range from $58,912 to $84,612. To learn more about franchising with Caring Transitions, visit https://strategicfranchising.com/caring-transitions/.

ABOUT CARING TRANSITIONS:

Caring Transitions provides older adults and their families with the most trusted, respected and comprehensive downsizing, right-sizing, estate sales and online auctions, and move management solutions in the industry. Founded in 2006, the brand is committed to helping people in a compassionate and caring manner during life's many transitions while providing a total and easy solution for clients in their time of need. Through their proprietary online sales platform, CTBIDS, Caring Transitions also prepares clients for the process of liquidating assets through their own online estate sales auction site. With over 300 locations, Caring Transitions' compassionate, experienced professionals minimize stress and relieve the burdens of life's transitions. To learn more visit https://www.caringtransitions.com/

Media Contact

Jasmine Lee, Mainland, 312-526-3996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Caring Transitions