Caring Transitions South Bay/PV Expands to Serve More Communities with Compassionate Support

Tim Baker brings extensive experience in product development and estate sales, and Heather draws on her background as an associate pastor and professional organizer. Together, they lead a team certified in the rigorous Certified Relocation Transition Specialist (CRTS) program, ensuring clients receive top-tier professional support. The franchise also boasts a physical warehouse in Torrance, providing additional services like managing online auctions and offering flexible estate solutions for clients with smaller or specialized needs.

"The warehouse has truly enhanced our ability to serve the community," explained Tim Baker. "It enables us to offer more versatile options for clients, from housing auction items to facilitating smaller sales that wouldn't otherwise be possible. It's all about meeting families where they are and providing solutions tailored to their needs."

One of the unique aspects of Caring Transitions South Bay/PV is its commitment to giving back. The Bakers operate a durable medical equipment library, allowing individuals in need to access items like walkers and wheelchairs free of charge. What truly sets Caring Transitions South Bay/PV apart is its comprehensive, end-to-end service model. From decluttering and downsizing to packing, moving, and resettling seniors, the franchise handles every aspect of the transition. "We want to reduce the stress for seniors and their families," Heather Baker emphasized. "Having been on both sides of this journey—as adult children and caregivers—we understand the chaos and challenges. Our goal is to make these transitions as compassionate and cost-effective as possible."

Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions, praised the Bakers for their continued leadership: "We are so thrilled to see Caring Transitions South Bay/PV continue to grow under Tim and Heather's leadership," said Fabik. "This expansion will allow us to offer our trusted services to even more families, helping them navigate life's transitions with the support and care they deserve."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

