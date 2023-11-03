Caring Transitions Surpasses 300 Locations Nationwide - November 3, 2023

"We are truly changing the way that seniors and their families transition through life's stages." Post this

As this unique business model and concept continues to align with the evolving needs of seniors today, more and more entrepreneurs are joining our team at Caring Transitions and introducing these in-demand services to the communities they serve.

Caring Transitions was recently ranked as No. 141 on Entrepreneur's prestigious Fastest Growing Franchises list, as well as No. 421 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking. Last year, Caring Transitions made its way to Franchise Dictionary's 2022 100 Game Changers List.

"Passing 300 locations is a big deal," said Fabik. "According to Fran Data, there are approximately 4,000 franchisors in the US and only 16% of those are over 100 units, and over half of those are food related. Only 4% are over 500. This momentum and growth not only underscores our strong product-market fit and the essential nature of our services, but also highlights the hard work each and every one of our franchisees have put into their business."

"Because Caring Transitions is focused on transitions, continuing to expand the brand's footprint to over 300 franchisees has been critically important to our clientele," said Fabik. "Now, growth is about ensuring there is a Caring Transitions where the client is moving from and where they are moving to."

ABOUT CARING TRANSITIONS:

Caring Transitions is the nation's largest and most trusted organization specializing in downsizing, relocation, estate sales, decluttering, home cleanouts, online auctions and other services. Our goal is to help you achieve your goals and reduce stress through our custom plans tailored to your needs. With 300 locations across the US, Caring Transitions' compassionate, experienced professionals minimize stress and relieve the burdens of life's transitions. To learn more visit https://www.caringtransitions.com/.

Media Contact

Marketing & Communications Department, Caring Transitions, 5139999823, [email protected], CaringTransitions.com

SOURCE Caring Transitions