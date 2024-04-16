Carings Appoints Tech Executive Tracey Zhen as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran technology executive to lead Caring's next phase of growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring, a leading senior living referral service and top site for senior care reviews, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Tracey Zhen as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board. She succeeds Jim Rosenthal, who's been with the company for six years and will continue to serve on Caring's Board of Directors.

Zhen brings over 25 years of consumer technology experience to Caring. She most recently served as President of the car-sharing network Zipcar where she was responsible for the digital transformation of the business. Prior to Zipcar, she held senior leadership roles at TripAdvisor, Expedia and IAC in areas spanning product development, engineering, operations, marketing, strategy, and finance.

She has a proven track record of driving innovation, operational excellence and growth at major technology companies.

"I am honored and excited to join Caring and lead this exceptionally talented team into the next chapter," said Tracey Zhen. "Caring is incredibly well-positioned to capitalize on the enormous opportunities to help seniors, their families, and our partners in senior care. I look forward to working closely with the Board, the leadership team and all employees to accelerate our innovation engine and drive continued growth and value to our partners."

To best support its partner communities, facilities and agencies, Caring has also appointed Susan Ruff as its new Vice President of Partner Success.

With over 18 years of expertise in senior living and care, Susan will focus on strengthening Caring's relationships with industry service providers. She will prioritize understanding the unique needs of partners, ensuring that Caring's Family Advisors and care seekers are well-informed about their offerings, and aligning business objectives to enhance outcomes.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Caring's mission, igniting excitement as we fulfill our commitment to support partners and transform the landscape of senior care," says Susan.

Since its inception more than 15 years ago, Caring has emerged as a leader in the digital landscape, helping millions of seniors and their families find essential care and living solutions. Recognizing a need to simplify and support senior care, Caring has steadfastly dedicated itself to improving the lives of seniors through comprehensive, accessible online resources.

For more information about Caring's leadership and commitment to aging technologies, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Caring.com, Caring.com, 650-762-8190, [email protected], Caring.com

SOURCE Caring.com