Cario Inc. advances its mission to revolutionize the automotive title with founding membership of eSTART coalition.

"As we lead the charge in transforming the vehicle title into a digital asset, Cario is thrilled to collaborate with like-minded partners who share our dedication to radically faster, cheaper, and safer automotive transactions."

The eSTART Coalition focuses on three pivotal areas of vehicle transactions central to Cario's platform:

Permitting electronic signatures on all title and registration documents; Adopting tools for electronic submission and processing of title and registration; and Enabling electronic vehicle records transfers.

By modernizing these critical processes, Cario and the eSTART Coalition are aligned in realizing the benefits of cost and time savings for industry participants and consumers, streamlined operations for state DMVs, and enhanced efficiency across the automotive industry.

About Cario, Inc.

Cario is a technology platform that enables secure digitization of automotive vehicle titles. The platform provides automotive dealers, lenders, consumers, DMVs, and other organizations an end-to-end, secure, and private distributed ledger technology solution for any title and registration transaction in minutes. It replaces paper vehicle titles and manual processes with a digital vehicle title for greater security, flexibility, and storage. For more information, contact [email protected].

About eSTART Coalition

The Electronic Secure Title and Registration Transformation (eSTART) Coalition is a united group of leading automotive organizations committed to modernizing and streamlining automotive title and registration processes. eSTART focuses on advocating for the implementation of efficient technology solutions to replace the paper-dependent systems currently used by DMVs. Through collective advocacy and action at the local and national levels, the coalition aims to drive significant improvement in automotive industry processes in ways that benefit all customers, DMVs and industry participants. For more information, please visit www.estartcoalition.org.

