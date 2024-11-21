Carisa Oden Becomes 2nd Female Lawyer Ever Appointed as DLC for SMART-TD Labor Union

This historic appointment reaffirms both the union's and Carisa Oden's commitment to serving workers in some of America's most important—and most dangerous—industries. Post this

As DLC for SMART-TD, Oden will represent union workers who suffer on-the-job injuries, as well as the families of workers killed in fatal accidents. This means seeking financial compensation for their losses and ensuring their employers do not retaliate against them for legally filing complaints or seeking damages under the Federal Employers' Liability Act (FELA).

SMART-TD (International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division) is dedicated to championing the rights and health of its nationwide members in the transportation, manufacturing, shipyard, and sheet metal industries.

This historic appointment reaffirms both the union's and Carisa Oden's commitment to serving workers in some of America's most important—and most dangerous—industries. It also provides her a new avenue through which to continue her lifelong work of advocating for workers of all genders and protecting the rights that SMART-TD and Poolson | Oden Injury Lawyers have fought relentlessly to preserve.

About Poolson | Oden Injury Lawyers

Poolson | Oden Injury Lawyers is a Louisiana-based law firm that helps injured railroad, maritime, and other workers around the country. They also represent victims of catastrophic personal injury accidents. Poolson | Oden has recovered more than $25 million for their clients in the past five years.

