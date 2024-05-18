Carl Barkemeyer of Barkemeyer Law Firm Receives Prestigious AV Rating from Martindale-Hubbell

Barkemeyer Law Firm is proud to announce that its founder and lead attorney, Carl Barkemeyer, has been awarded the distinguished AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell.
BATON ROUGE, La., May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barkemeyer Law Firm is proud to announce that its founder and lead attorney, Carl Barkemeyer, has been awarded the distinguished AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell. This top honor recognizes Carl's exceptional legal expertise, high ethical standards, and outstanding professional achievements.
The AV Rating Explained
The AV rating is the highest possible rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a renowned global network for legal professionals. This prestigious rating signifies an attorney's excellence in legal ability and adherence to ethical standards, based on peer reviews and evaluations from judges. It is a symbol of the highest level of respect and recognition within the legal community.
A Testament to Excellence
Carl Barkemeyer's AV rating is a reflection of his extensive legal knowledge, experience, and dedication to client advocacy. Focusing in criminal defense, including DWI and drug charges, Carl has built a reputation for providing top-tier legal representation. His client-centered approach and relentless pursuit of justice have earned him the respect of both peers and clients.
Client Assurance
For clients of Barkemeyer Law Firm, Carl's AV rating ensures that they are receiving representation from a highly respected and skilled attorney. This recognition underscores the firm's commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for clients facing criminal charges or seeking legal advice.
Continued Dedication
Receiving the AV rating motivates Carl and the Barkemeyer Law Firm team to continue striving for excellence. The firm remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of legal practice and client service, working diligently to protect clients' rights and provide exceptional representation.
Expressing Gratitude
"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Carl Barkemeyer. "This achievement is a testament to our hard work, dedication, and the trust our clients place in us. We will continue to serve our clients with the same level of excellence that has earned us this distinguished honor."
About Barkemeyer Law Firm
Barkemeyer Law Firm, has offices throughout Louisiana focusing primarily in criminal defense, offering expert legal representation for DWI, drug charges, and other criminal offenses. Founded by Carl Barkemeyer, the firm is dedicated to providing top-quality legal services and achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients.
