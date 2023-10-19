Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC in Kennesaw, GA Welcomes the 2024 Buick Envista: The Ultimate City Companion

With the Buick Envista, the city is your playground. Discover a vehicle meticulously designed to make every urban drive exceptional. Post this

The 2024 Buick Envista effortlessly seats up to five, ensuring the whole family can enjoy the ride. It boasts a spacious interior with a maximum cargo capacity of 42.0 cu—ft., ideal for those who love both style and practicality.

-Thrifty and Eco-Friendly

With an EPA-estimated 28/32 MPG City/Hwy on the front-wheel-drive model, the Buick Envista promises economical urban adventures.

-The Latest in Tech

Experience the future with the standard Ultrawide 11" Diagonal Infotainment Screen, offering an unparalleled connection to your vehicle's features. Stay linked with wireless smartphone compatibility and the convenience of available wireless smartphone charging.

-Safety at the Forefront

Equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance features, the Buick Envista ensures every drive is secure and stress-free. Standard safety measures include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane-keep assist with lane departure warning, and more.

-A Luxurious Haven

The Buick Envista features the coveted QuietTuningTM with Active Noise Cancellation, so you can savor a peaceful journey no matter where the city takes you.

-Thrilling Performance

The Buick Envista is powered by a 1.2L Turbo ECOTEC engine, estimated to provide 137 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. This spirited engine is tailored for city explorations, delivering both efficiency and excitement.

-City-Focused Design

The Buick Envista boasts nimble maneuverability and responsive handling, perfect for conquering crowded city streets. An available power liftgate and heated front seats provide additional city-centric conveniences.

With the Buick Envista, the city is your playground. Discover a vehicle meticulously designed to make every urban drive exceptional. From its captivating style to its cutting-edge technology and advanced safety features, the 2024 Buick Envista embodies the essence of modern urban driving. Test drive one today at Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC in Kennesaw, GA, and experience the future of city driving.

