Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC Welcomes the 2024 Chevy Trax to Kennesaw, GA

The 2024 Trax boasts an array of updates and enhancements, making it an even more compelling choice. It features refreshed exterior styling, including a new front grille and redesigned front and rear fascias that exude a more modern and sophisticated look.

Under the hood, the 2024 Trax is powered by a capable 1.4-liter turbocharged engine that delivers a spirited performance, ensuring an enjoyable driving experience whether navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways.

Inside, the Trax offers a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and ample cargo space. Its user-friendly infotainment system includes a touchscreen display with smartphone integration, keeping drivers connected and entertained while on the road.

The 2024 Trax also shines in terms of safety, equipped with advanced features like forward collision alert, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, providing added peace of mind to drivers and passengers.

"At Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC, we are excited to introduce the 2024 Chevy Trax to our valued customers in Kennesaw, GA," said T. Scott Jordan, Executive Manager at the dealership. "With its competitive pricing, updated design, and impressive features, the 2024 Trax is a fantastic choice for individuals and families alike. We invite everyone to visit our showroom and take this exceptional subcompact SUV for a test drive."

