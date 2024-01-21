Carl Black Chevrolet Rings in the New Year with Exciting Deals

Carl Black Chevrolet Has Chevy Vehicles on Special in January 2024 near Nashville

NASHVILLE, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the New Year unfolds, Carl Black Chevrolet near Nashville, TN, welcomes it with open arms and an array of unbeatable offers on their exceptional Chevy lineup. The dealership, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, is delighted to present January 2024 as a month filled not just with chilly weather but with sizzling deals on vehicles that cater to various preferences.

-Unveiling the 2024 Chevy Equinox: Adventure Awaits with Unbeatable Offers

Embark on a thrilling journey with the 2024 Chevy Equinox, a versatile and stylish SUV stealing the spotlight this January. Well-qualified buyers can revel in a budget-friendly experience with 1.9% APR financing. Additionally, the Equinox offers a $500 cashback and a $1000 cash allowance, providing that extra nudge for those ready to explore.

-Versatility Meets Savings: The 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab

For those desiring power and performance, the 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab stands tall. Boasting versatility and essential features, this powerful truck offers 1.9% APR financing, a substantial $2750 cash allowance, and a further $2250 trade assistance when trading in an eligible vehicle.

-Electrify Your Drive with the 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV

Embrace the future of driving with the 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV, an electric vehicle turning heads in January. Well-qualified buyers can seize a $500 cashback along with a potential $7500 Federal EV Tax Credit, ushering in the era of emission-free driving with enticing savings.

-Where Savings and Excellence Meet: Visit Carl Black Chevrolet Today

January 2024 is the opportune moment to explore these specials at Carl Black Chevrolet. More than just a dealership, it offers a full-service, friendly experience. The experts at Carl Black Chevrolet are ready to guide you through these fantastic offers, ensuring you find the perfect Chevy to match your needs and desires.

A reminder that some restrictions apply to these offers. That said, don't miss out on these incredible deals—visit Carl Black Chevrolet today, and let the savings drive you into an exceptional year of adventures. For more information, reach out to the dedicated team at Carl Black Chevrolet. Your dream Chevy is waiting for you!

-About Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville

Carl Black Chevrolet of Nashville is a renowned dealership in Nashville, TN, offering a wide range of Chevrolet vehicles and exceptional customer service. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for meeting the needs of our customers, we strive to provide an unparalleled automotive experience. Individuals who want to learn more about these finance offers can visit the dealership website, http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Anyone wishing to speak with a representative can contact the dealership directly by calling 888-509-5199

Media Contact

Gary Harms, Carl Black Chevy Nashville, 888-509-5199, [email protected], www.carlblackchevy.com

SOURCE Carl Black Chevy Nashville