Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC Offers Limited-Time Tire Rebates on Top Brands

These rebates will expire between the end of September and October 2024, depending on the manufacturer, so now is the time to act. Post this

Customers can choose from top tire brands such as Pirelli tires, Uniroyal, and General Tire, all at discounted prices. These rebates will expire between the end of September and October 2024, depending on the manufacturer, so now is the time to act. Links to current deals can be found here. As always, restrictions apply, so make sure to check the details to ensure the deal meets your needs.

Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC also provides expert guidance on when to replace your tires. Tread wear indicators appear when your tires have 2/32 inches or less of tread left. Even if your spare tire hasn't been used, its rubber can age over time, making it unsafe to use. Factors such as temperature, load, and inflation pressure also affect tire life.

Other signs your tires need replacement include visible tread wear indicators around the tire, cracks or bulges in the sidewall, and any puncture that can't be properly repaired. The dealership's Certified Service team is ready to assist, ensuring you select the right tires for your vehicle.

For drivers asking where to get discounts on tires near Atlanta, Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC is a trusted source for quality, affordable tires. With a large selection of tires for sale, including popular brands like Michelin, Goodyear, and BF Goodrich, Carl Black offers competitive pricing and rebates you won't want to miss. Their Certified Service experts will help you find the right tires for your specific Chevrolet, Buick, or GMC model, ensuring a smooth and safe ride.

Don't wait—visit Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC today to take advantage of these limited-time offers on discount tires.

About Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC

Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC is a leading auto dealership in Kennesaw, GA that offers a wide selection of new and used vehicles and financing, maintenance, and repair services. Now, we have a widening range of personal and business electric vehicles, as well. The dealership is committed to supplying exceptional customer service and helping customers find the right vehicle for their needs and budget. For more information, visit http://www.carlblackkennesaw.com. Shoppers may also contact the Georgia dealership by calling 888-457-2417 or visiting the store at 1110 Roberts Road.

Media Contact

T. Scott Jordan, Carl Black Kennesaw, 888-457-2417, [email protected], www.carlblackkennesaw.com

SOURCE Carl Black Kennesaw