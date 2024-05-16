Carl Black Orlando celebrates Military Appreciation Month with exclusive deals for veterans and active-duty personnel

Eligible drivers can find special military offers at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando is proud to honor America's veterans and active-duty personnel this May with a special offer during Military Appreciation Month. To show their gratitude, the dealership is extending a $1,000 total cash allowance on most Chevrolet, Buick and GMC models to qualifying individuals.

In addition to the vehicle discount, Carl Black Orlando is also offering significant savings on connected services. Military personnel can enjoy 25% off SiriusXM® subscriptions, keeping them entertained on the road, and up to 20% off OnStar® and Connected Services, providing peace of mind and additional features.

The dealership is happy to participate in the Military Appreciation Month special offers to give back to individuals who have served our country.

Important Details:

This offer is available at participating Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealerships and cannot be combined with certain other promotions. The GM Military Appreciation program extends to active-duty members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans and retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. To qualify for these discounts, new retail delivery of the vehicle must take place by June 3, 2024.

For more information on the specifics of the GM Military Appreciation Program, individuals can visit https://www.gmmilitaryappreciation.com/. Details regarding the SiriusXM® Military Discount can be found at https://www.siriusxm.com/offers/military.

About Carl Black Orlando

Carl Black Orlando is a Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealership in Orlando, Florida. The dealership offers a wide selection of personal and commercial vehicles.

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando