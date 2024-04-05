Carl Black Orlando is leasing the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV for as low as $469 per month

Lessees in the Orlando area can find an electric SUV at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, a renowned dealership known for its commitment to excellence, is offering an enticing leasing opportunity for the environmentally conscious consumer. The dealership is offering the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV LT eAWD for as low as $469 per month.

This exclusive offer caters to qualified lessees with a current eligible lease and is an ultra-low mileage lease program. The lease term extends over 36 months, with an initial due amount of $2,939 at signing. Notably, no security deposit is required, providing lessees with peace of mind.

Under this lease agreement, lessees are allotted 30,000 miles over the course of the term. However, if they exceed this mileage limit, a charge of $0.25 per mile will be incurred.

Furthermore, select Blazer EV leases facilitated by GM Financial entitle lessees to a Clean Vehicle Federal Tax Credit of up to $7,500. This benefit is realized through a residual enhancement applied by GM Financial. It's essential to note that this tax credit is not individual and cannot be claimed on personal income taxes.

To take advantage of this remarkable opportunity, interested parties must finalize delivery by April 30, 2024.

Carl Black Orlando remains dedicated to providing unparalleled customer service and premium automotive solutions. With this latest offer, the dealership reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the automotive industry.

For more information about this lease offer or to schedule a test drive, visit Carl Black Orlando or view their website, carlblackoforlando.com.

About Carl Black Orlando

Carl Black Orlando is a premier dealership serving the Orlando area, offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. With a focus on customer satisfaction and top-tier automotive solutions, Carl Black Orlando continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

Media Contact

Omar Rodriguez, Carl Black Orlando, 888 502-9763, [email protected], https://www.carlblackoforlando.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando