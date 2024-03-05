Carl Black Orlando is offering a cash allowance toward purchases of select trucks

Drivers in the Orlando area can save money on the Chevrolet Silverado this month

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, the premier General Motors dealership in the Orlando area, is offering an exclusive special offer for truck enthusiasts this month, making truck-buying dreams a reality with exceptional savings and financing options.

For a limited time, Carl Black Orlando is extending a remarkable $5,000 total value to buyers of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LTZ and High Country models. This value includes a generous $2,750 cash allowance and $2,250 trade assistance when purchasing select Chevrolet trucks. To qualify for this unparalleled offer, buyers must trade in an eligible vehicle, a 2010 model year or newer vehicle.

This exclusive offer is not available with some other offers, making it an unbeatable opportunity for those looking to upgrade their truck to the latest Chevrolet Silverado models.

Alternatively, drivers can opt for financing as low as 0.9% APR when financing with GM Financial on all 2023 and 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 models. This financing option provides flexibility and affordability for customers seeking the latest in Chevrolet truck innovation.

To take advantage of these exceptional offers, customers must act quickly, as new retail delivery must be taken by April 30, 2024.

For more information, drivers can drop by Carl Black Orlando at 11500 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL, 32817, or visit their website at http://www.carlblackorlando.com.

