Carl Black Orlando is offering huge discounts on courtesy transportation vehicles

Drivers in Orlando, Florida, can enjoy clearance specials at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For interested individuals seeking unparalleled deals on top-tier vehicles, the Carl Black Orlando dealership presents clearance specials on courtesy transportation vehicles, a remarkable opportunity for drivers seeking quality at exceptional value.

Courtesy Transportation Vehicles (CTVs) are gently used vehicles that have served as courtesy cars or service loaners. These vehicles are impeccably maintained, low-mileage models that offer a unique blend of new-car quality with significant savings.

Carl Black Orlando is proud to announce substantial discounts on its clearance specials. Drivers can enjoy significant savings of thousands of dollars off the original price.

Drivers should note that the listed prices do not include tax, title, tag or dealer fees. These additional charges should be factored in when calculating the overall cost of acquiring a new vehicle. This clearance special is not combinable with certain other offers. Interested individuals are encouraged to consult with the dealership's knowledgeable sales team to understand the terms and conditions and maximize the benefits of this outstanding opportunity.

These clearance specials on courtesy transportation vehicles are in high demand and won't be available indefinitely. With a limited stock on hand, interested individuals are urged to visit the Carl Black Orlando dealership promptly to take advantage of this special offer.

About Carl Black Orlando

Carl Black Orlando is one store in the popular Carl Black family of dealerships. This central location offers drivers new GM models, including Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles. The dealership frequently creates special offers for its customers to help alleviate the cost of owning a new car. Drivers can also find service and parts at the dealership. More information can be found on the dealership website, carlblackoforlando.com.

Media Contact

Omar Rodriguez, Carl Black Orlando, 888 502-9763, [email protected], https://www.carlblackoforlando.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando