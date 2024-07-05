Carl Black Orlando is offering low APR for well-qualified buyers during the Chevy Summer Drive event

Drivers can finance at 1.9% APR on select 2023 and 2024 Chevrolet vehicles

ORLANDO, Fla., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, a friendly neighborhood Chevrolet dealer, wants to help drivers make the most of the season! Buyers can save during the Chevy Summer Drive event, a limited-time offer of low APR on a brand-new Chevrolet.

The Chevy Summer Drive throws the heat on financing with a sizzling 1.9% APR for 36 months on select 2023 and 2024 Chevrolet models. Qualified buyers can drive away in a sleek new Chevy and enjoy low monthly payments that won't break the bank. To sweeten the deal even further, Carl Black Orlando offers the peace of mind of deferred payments for the first 90 days. Drivers can breathe easy and focus on enjoying those balmy summer evenings with family and friends before their first payment kicks in.

Chevy Summer Drive event available models

Whether seeking a spacious and comfortable SUV for family adventures, a powerful truck for weekend getaways, or a fuel-efficient and stylish car for everyday commutes, drivers can find what they need during the Chevy Summer Drive event. The extensive selection of included models means there's a perfect Chevy match for every lifestyle. Available models include the iconic 2023 Traverse or the feature-packed 2023/2024 Traverse Limited, both offering ample room for passengers and cargo. For those seeking a bold and capable truck, the 2024 Silverado 1500 is available. And with the all-electric 2024 Equinox EV and Blazer EV included in the offer, drivers can select an electric vehicle. Plus, everyday favorites like the 2023/2024 Trailblazer, Equinox, Colorado, Malibu and Blazer are also part of this sizzling summer offer.

Chevy Summer Drive event special-offer details

The Chevy Summer Drive is a scorcher of an offer, but it won't last forever. To secure these incredible savings, new retail delivery must be taken by July 31st, 2024. Financing must be obtained through GM Financial. Buyers can visit Carl Black Orlando today or contact their friendly sales team to learn more, schedule a test drive, and turn their summer dreams into reality behind the wheel of a brand-new Chevrolet!

Media Contact

Omar Rodriguez, Carl Black Orlando, 888 502-9763, [email protected], https://www.carlblackoforlando.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando