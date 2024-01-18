Carl Black Orlando is offering low APR on 2023 and 2024 Buick SUV models

Well-qualified buyers can enjoy low financing rates at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, a prominent GM dealership and a valued member of the renowned Carl Black Group, is offering a limited-time special offer on select 2023 and 2024 Buick SUV models.

For well-qualified buyers, Carl Black Orlando is offering a remarkably low Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on some 2023 and 2024 Buick SUV models. With APR as low as 1.9%, drivers can save money on financing a new SUV at the dealership.

As an added incentive, current eligible non-GM owners and lessees can benefit from a generous purchase allowance of up to $2,500. To qualify for this exclusive offer, eligible vehicles must be 2010 or newer for owners and 2019 or newer for lessees.

Furthermore, Carl Black Orlando is offering deferred payments. Those who take advantage of this limited-time offer will enjoy a reprieve from monthly payments for the first 90 days, allowing for a smoother transition into their new Buick SUV.

It is essential to note that all these incredible offers are contingent upon taking new retail delivery by January 31, 2024. Interested customers are encouraged to visit Carl Black Orlando in Orlando, Florida, at their earliest convenience to explore these exclusive opportunities and drive home in a brand-new Buick SUV.

