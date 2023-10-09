Carl Black Orlando is offering low APR on select GMC Terrain models

Drivers in Orlando, Florida, can find special offers on GMC models at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando is offering several incentives for buyers of the 2023 GMC Terrain SUV, including low APR, a purchase allowance and deferred payments.

The first offer provides a low annual percentage rate (APR) of 1.9% for well-qualified buyers. APR is the interest rate a buyer pays on the loan amount, and a lower APR can result in lower overall financing costs. Well-qualified buyers typically have a good credit history, and this offer is designed to make financing more affordable for those individuals.

A second offer provides a $500 purchase allowance for individuals who are currently owners or lessees of eligible Buick or GMC vehicles. This is a loyalty incentive aimed at rewarding existing customers for their brand loyalty. It serves as a discount on the purchase price of a new GMC Terrain, making it a compelling option for those who already appreciate the Buick or GMC brand. Eligible vehicles include the 2009 model year and newer models being leased or the 2018 model year or newer models being financed through GM Financial.

Finally, a third offer allows qualified buyers to defer their monthly payments until the start of 2024. This deferred payment option provides financial flexibility for customers, allowing them to drive the GMC Terrain without the immediate burden of monthly payments. It's a great option for those who may want to manage their cash flow more effectively or plan their finances with a longer-term perspective.

For all three offers, new retail delivery must be taken by October 16, 2023. Drivers are encouraged to visit the dealership this week to finance their new GMC Terrain. Drivers can visit carlblackoforlando.com for more information.

