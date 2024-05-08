Carl Black Orlando is offering low APR on select Silverado trucks

Drivers can save ten percent off the MSRP of a new truck

ORLANDO, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, Central Florida's premier General Motors dealership, is giving truck lovers a chance to roar into summer with incredible savings on the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LT with a 5.3 L engine. This limited-time offer caters to finance-savvy shoppers and those looking to maximize the value of their current vehicle.

For budget-conscious buyers with excellent credit, Carl Black Orlando is offering a low 1.9% APR for 36 months when financing through GM Financial. This interest rate translates to significant savings over the life of the loan, putting the powerful and versatile 2024 Silverado within closer reach than ever before.

Alternatively, customers can leverage their existing vehicle towards a brand-new Silverado. By trading in an eligible car or truck (2010 model year or newer), they'll receive a generous $5,750 total value. This impressive package combines a substantial $4,750 cash allowance with an additional $1,000 trade assistance, effectively bringing the truck's price down a remarkable 10% below MSRP.

Drivers won't want to miss out on this incredible opportunity. To qualify for either the low APR financing or the generous trade-in offer, new retail delivery must be taken by June 3, 2024. Interested individuals can visit Carl Black Orlando today or browse their extensive inventory online to learn more about the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LT and experience the Carl Black Orlando difference.

