Carl Black Orlando is offering low APR on the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox

Well-qualified buyers can take advantage of low financing rates this month

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, a reputable GM dealership located in Orlando, FL, extends a compelling special offer on the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox, inviting customers to experience unparalleled value and savings.

For well-qualified buyers, the dealership presents an enticing opportunity to finance the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox with a remarkably low APR of 1.9% for a duration of 36 months. This offer enables buyers to secure their desired vehicle with favorable financing terms. The vehicle must be financed by GM Financial.

Moreover, purchasers opting to finance through GM Financial can enjoy the added benefit of deferring monthly payments for a generous period of 90 days, facilitating greater financial flexibility and ease of ownership.

Current Chevrolet owners can choose to benefit significantly from a $2,500 total cash allowance, provided they meet the eligibility criteria of owning a Chevrolet vehicle from the 2010 model year or newer for a minimum duration of 30 days.

It is imperative to note that while these offers present substantial savings opportunities, they may not be combined with certain other dealership offers, including lease, finance and some other offers.

To take advantage of these exclusive offers, interested parties must act promptly, as new retail delivery must be completed by March 4, 2024, to qualify for the promotional terms.

About Carl Black Orlando

The dealership's dedication to delivering exceptional customer service and unbeatable value creates many loyal customers. Drivers can find GMC, Buick and Chevrolet models at the dealership, as well as maintenance and car care services.

Media Contact

Omar Rodriguez, Carl Black Orlando, 888 502-9763, [email protected], https://www.carlblackoforlando.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando