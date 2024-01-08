Carl Black Orlando is offering special incentives for well-qualified buyers

Drivers in Orlando, Florida, can get low APR on select Chevrolet Silverado trucks

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, a distinguished General Motors dealership, is offering a limited-time special offer for well-qualified buyers seeking to elevate their automotive experience. This exclusive offer, available throughout the month, targets individuals considering the purchase of the highly coveted 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LTZ or High Country models.

Among the notable incentives, eligible buyers can choose between a highly competitive 1.9% APR or a substantial $5,000 total value when opting to trade in their eligible vehicles. This flexibility allows purchasers to tailor the offer to best suit their financial preferences.

The 1.9% APR, an exceptional financing option, is secured for an impressive 36 months. To take advantage of this rate, buyers must arrange financing through GM Financial. For buyers going with the trade-in offer, trade-in vehicles must be of the 2010 model year or newer.

Interested individuals are encouraged to act fast to take advantage of these offers. New retail delivery must be taken by January 31, 2024, to qualify for either the low APR or the substantial trade-in value, giving drivers one month to visit the dealership and make their purchase.

