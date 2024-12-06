Carl Black Orlando is offering special lease incentives for two electric vehicles

Drivers can drive an electric vehicle for less when they sign up for a lease this month

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando is offering exceptional leasing opportunities on two cutting-edge electric vehicles: the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT FWD and the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT eAWD. For as little as $299 per month, drivers can lease the Equinox EV, while the Blazer EV is available for as low as $369 per month. These limited-time offers give well-qualified lessees a chance to enjoy the latest in electric vehicle technology at remarkably affordable rates.

Special offer details

These ultra-low mileage leases are designed for well-qualified lessees who currently have an eligible lease—defined as a 2019 or newer vehicle that has been leased for at least 30 days. These 24-month leases come with no acquisition fee and no security deposit, making it easier than ever to transition to electric driving. To qualify, customers must finance through GMC Financial. With offers available only through the end of the year, all new retail deliveries must be taken by January 2, 2025.

Carl Black Orlando

Carl Black Orlando's customers have a unique opportunity to enjoy the benefits of electric vehicles with these competitive lease terms. Whether choosing the versatile and efficient Equinox EV or the bold and capable Blazer EV, drivers can experience innovative technology and the advantages of a zero-emissions future—all at an incredible value.

