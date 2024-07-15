Carl Black Orlando is offering the BrightDrop Zevo 400 starting at $62,725 after cash offers

Drivers can save on electric commercial vans at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, a leading automotive dealership known for its commitment to innovation, is proud to announce a limited-time offer on the revolutionary BrightDrop Zevo electric delivery vans. This eco-friendly solution empowers businesses to reduce their environmental impact while potentially experiencing significant cost savings.

This exciting opportunity for businesses in the Orlando area to embrace electric vehicle technology. The BrightDrop Zevo series represents the future of sustainable transportation, and it can be a game-changer for companies looking to streamline their operations and minimize their carbon footprint.

Under this limited-time offer, qualified businesses can acquire the BrightDrop Zevo 400 starting at just $62,725 after available cash offers. Those requiring a larger cargo capacity can opt for the BrightDrop Zevo 600, starting at $64,425 after cash offers.

Important details to consider:

This offer cannot be combined with other dealership promotions.

To secure these special prices, customers must take new delivery of their BrightDrop Zevo by September 30, 2024.

The advertised prices exclude tax, title, license fees, any dealer fees and the cost of optional equipment.

Embrace sustainability and efficiency

The BrightDrop Zevo series is built on the advanced Ultium electric vehicle platform, offering exceptional performance and range. With an estimated range of up to 272 miles on a single charge, these vans ensure businesses can navigate their delivery routes efficiently without range anxiety. Additionally, BrightDrop Zevo boasts segment-leading safety features and a driver-centric design, promoting a comfortable and secure driving experience.

Invest in the future with Carl Black Orlando

Carl Black Orlando invites businesses interested in exploring the BrightDrop Zevo electric vans to visit their dealership or contact their sales team today. A dedicated representative can answer any questions, provide detailed vehicle specifications, and help determine if the BrightDrop Zevo is the ideal solution for your specific fleet needs.

