Carl Black Orlando is offering zero percent APR on the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Drivers can find unbeatable finance rates at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando is offering special offers on select Chevrolet Silverado trucks this month in Orlando, Florida. For a limited time, these incredible deals include a zero percent APR financing option, making it easier than ever for buyers to drive home in a Silverado.

In addition to the unbeatable financing offer, Carl Black Orlando is also offering a $750 cash allowance on select Chevrolet Silverado models. This cash allowance provides an extra incentive to choose the Silverado, one of the most rugged and reliable trucks on the road.

These special offers are available for 2023 model-year trucks with Crew Cab configurations. In addition, the truck must be an RST model to be eligible for the low financing rate, while 2FL, LT and RST models are available with a purchase allowance. These special offers are available to well-qualified buyers, and some customers may not qualify. The offers are not available with lease and some other offers.

Drivers who want low financing rates on the Chevy Silverado should act fast. New retail delivery must be taken by October 2, 2023, to qualify for this rate.

Drivers who are interested in taking advantage of these fantastic offers can learn more by visiting Carl Black Orlando's website, carlblackoforlando.com. There, drivers can find detailed information on the available Silverado models, financing options, and how to get started on the path to owning their very own Chevrolet Silverado.

