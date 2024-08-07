Carl Black Orlando offers a $3,000 purchase allowance toward the 2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred

Drivers can purchase a 2024 Buick Encore GX for 10% below MSRP

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the market for a stylish, versatile, and fuel-efficient SUV should look no further than the 2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred. And to make the dream of owning one even more attainable, Carl Black Orlando is offering an extraordinary deal.

Special offer details

For a limited time, interested individuals can enjoy a substantial $3,000 purchase allowance when purchasing a new 2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred. This offer is a substantial purchase allowance; this incredible offer equates to a generous 10% discount on the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), putting significant savings directly into the driver's pocket.

To qualify for this fantastic opportunity, the driver must currently own a non-General Motors vehicle that was manufactured in 2010 or later. Alternatively, if the driver has been leasing a non-GM car from the 2019 model year or newer for at least 30 days prior to the purchase, they also meet the eligibility criteria.

It's important to note that this offer is subject to certain conditions. It cannot be combined with lease deals or specific other promotions, and the new retail delivery must be taken by September 9, 2024, to secure the discount.

Learn more with Carl Black Orlando

Drivers won't want to miss out on this exceptional chance to own a 2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred at an unbeatable price. Interested individuals should visit Carl Black Orlando today to learn more about this offer and explore the impressive features and capabilities of the Encore GX Preferred. Interested individuals can also visit the dealership website, carlblackoforlando.com.

