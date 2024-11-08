Carl Black Orlando promotes a special offer during military appreciation month

Military personnel can receive a special offer on a new vehicle purchase

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando is extending an exclusive opportunity to honor the service of military members this Military Appreciation Month with a special offer from Chevrolet. This promotion offers eligible military personnel $1,000 in bonus cash toward the purchase of most new Chevrolet models, allowing military members and their families to benefit from significant savings on a vehicle.

To qualify for this limited-time offer, eligible individuals include Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, Veterans and Retirees from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Additionally, the offer can be extended to a spouse, allowing military families to share in the benefits.

Beyond the cash bonus, additional special offers for OnStar services and SiriusXM packages are available for military personnel, enhancing connectivity and entertainment options on their new vehicles. These features add convenience, safety and entertainment, transforming any Chevrolet model into a true haven on the road.

Carl Black Orlando encourages eligible military members to take advantage of this exclusive promotion by December 2, 2024, to secure these savings and enhancements. With a range of Chevrolet models to choose from, this offer is an excellent opportunity for military families to drive away in a vehicle that matches their needs and values.

For those interested in this exclusive Military Appreciation offer, Carl Black Orlando invites potential customers to visit the dealership to explore their options. From selecting the right model to understanding the details of the discount, Carl Black Orlando's team is dedicated to helping military personnel and their families make the most of this special month of recognition.

