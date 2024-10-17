Carl Black Orlando promotes its Fall Tires & More Event with My Buick Rewards

Drivers can find special offers on new car tires at Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando is currently hosting its Fall Tires & More Event, offering drivers a great opportunity to prepare their vehicles for the season ahead. This limited-time promotion provides two enticing options for those purchasing and installing four select tires.

Customers can choose between receiving up to 10,000 My Buick Rewards points (valued at $100 with General Motors) or a $100 rebate. These rewards provide flexibility, allowing drivers to either increase their GM rewards balance or receive a convenient Visa gift card rebate. The rebate claim must be submitted by the end of 2024, and it will be delivered within 6 to 8 weeks of approval.

To participate in the event, drivers must be 18 years of age or older. The Fall Tires & More Event runs through November 2024, making it the perfect time for local drivers to upgrade their tires and enjoy additional savings at Carl Black Orlando.

For more details or to take advantage of this offer, drivers are encouraged to visit the dealership before the promotion ends. To learn more about the Fall Tires & More Event or explore additional offers, drivers can visit Carl Black Orlando's website at carlblackoforlando.com. The site provides detailed information on the promotion and scheduling service appointments, making it easy for customers to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

Media Contact

Omar Rodriguez, Carl Black Orlando, 888 502-9763, [email protected], https://www.carlblackoforlando.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando