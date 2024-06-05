Carl Black Roswell hosts its Summer Service Event from June through August

Drivers can receive a rebate on brake pads this summer at Carl Black Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is offering great deals this summer during their Summer Service Event! From June through August, drivers can save up to $80 on brake services with rebates on brake pads and rotors.

This exciting offer allows customers to maximize their savings during the Summer Service Event. Drivers who choose GM Genuine Parts for their brake service can receive a full rebate on the parts while receiving high-quality parts.

Carl Black Roswell also offers rebates on ACDelco brake pads. Drivers can choose between ACDelco Gold ($15 rebate per brake set) or ACDelco Silver ($10 rebate per brake set). Whichever option they select, they're guaranteed high-quality parts at a great price. The offer doesn't stop at brake pads. A separate rebate is available for purchasing and installing a new set of rotors at the same time.

Summer Service Event offer deadlines and more information

The Summer Service Event offer runs from June through August 31, 2024. To qualify for the rebate, both the purchase and installation of the new brake pads and rotors must be completed at Carl Black Roswell or a participating U.S. GM dealership. Drivers are encouraged to submit their rebates as soon as possible. All submissions must be received by September 30, 2024. Once the rebate is processed, individuals will receive a Visa gift card within 6-8 weeks.

For complete details, rebate forms, and full offer terms, drivers can visit mycertifiedservicerebates.com. To learn more about Carl Black Roswell and their services, drivers can visit carlblackroswell.com.

Media Contact

Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, [email protected], https://www.carlblackroswell.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Roswell