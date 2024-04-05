Carl Black Roswell is hosting a Spring Tires and More Event this month

Drivers can receive a tire rebate on the purchase and installation of four tires

ROSWELL, Ga., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is hosting its Spring Tires and More Event throughout the month. The event promises attractive rebate offers on the purchase and installation of select tires, helping drivers enhance their driving experience while enjoying substantial savings.

Drivers participating in the event stand to benefit from a range of rebate options based on their choice of tire brands:

Pirelli tire purchases receive a generous $120 rebate on their purchase and installation. Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear and Hankook brands qualify for a $100 rebate upon the purchase and installation of a set of four eligible tires. Firestone, General and Michelin are available with a $70 rebate. BFGoodrich and Dunlop buyers can enjoy a $50 rebate on their purchases.

To take advantage of these enticing offers, drivers can access further details and obtain the necessary rebate form by visiting mycertifiedservicerebates.com. It's essential to note that rebate submissions must be completed by May 31, 2024, while the event concludes on April 30, 2024.

Participants will receive their rebate as a Visa® gift card, providing flexibility and convenience in their spending. The processing period for rebates is estimated to be six to eight weeks.

