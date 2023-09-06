Carl Black Roswell is offering a purchase allowance for the 2024 Buick Encore GX

Drivers purchasing the new Buick Encore GX can save money at Carl Black Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Roswell is currently extending a trio of enticing perks to prospective buyers of the 2024 Buick Encore GX. Firstly, a generous $750 purchase allowance is available, providing a significant discount on this remarkable vehicle. This offer is available for current eligible non-GM owners and lessees. Drivers who want to save money on this model are encouraged to visit the dealership this month in Roswell, Georgia.

A 2.9% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is also available for well-qualified buyers purchasing the 2024 Buick Encore GX. This relatively low APR offers several significant benefits to borrowers. Firstly, it implies a lower cost of borrowing, as the interest accrued over time is modest compared to higher APRs. Secondly, it can lead to lower monthly payments, making it more affordable for individuals to finance major purchases or investments.

Carl Black Roswell is also offering deferred payments for anyone purchasing the 2024 Buick Encore GX this month. This arrangement allows borrowers to defer making any monthly loan payments for an initial period of 90 days after taking out the loan. It provides borrowers with some flexibility in managing their cash flow, allowing them to budget and plan for their upcoming payments.

For those interested in seizing these advantageous opportunities, detailed information can be found on the Carl Black Roswell website, carlblackroswell.com, where all the terms and conditions are readily available for review. A full inventory, buying tools and other helpful information can also be found on the dealership's website.

Media Contact

Tod Baker, Carl Black Roswell, (888) 491-7859, [email protected], https://www.carlblackroswell.com/

SOURCE Carl Black Roswell